National District DA faces serious questions

Santo Domingo.- Deputy prosecutor Juan Medina de los Santos said Tue. that in the case of National District Prosecutor, Rosalba Ramos as with other members of the Justice Ministry, only complies with his legal obligations to exhaust the corresponding internal disciplinary investigations. Medina de los Santos said that, indeed, the General Inspectorate of the Justice Ministry is conducting a disciplinary investigation against Ramos regarding the case of Cesar Emilio Peralta (Cesar el Abusador), complaints about purchases and hiring of the National District Prosecutor’s Office, as well as of other actions. He made it clear that he refers to the investigation because the decision to address internal issues regarding the process was first made by Ramos, with a document that he gave to the press and then sent to the Attorney […]