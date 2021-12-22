Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared missing

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.

The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin state happened at around 4 a.m. local time and there were fears that about 80 people had been swept into a lake by mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation said.

“Authorities arrived at the site around 7 a.m. and are conducting the search,” Dashi Naw Lawn, an official at the civil society group said by telephone, adding no bodies had yet been found.

The Mizzima news portal and Khit Thit media also reported dozens appeared to be missing in the incident in Hpakant, which is the center of Myanmar’s secretive jade industry. In another landslide last weekend, media reported at least six people died.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, which draw impoverished workers from across Myanmar in search of gems mostly for export to China.

