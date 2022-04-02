Multiple people were killed, including several children, after floods and landslides in Brazil

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Multiple people, including several children, were killed after days of heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides in the southeastern Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, officials told affiliate CNN Brazil on Saturday.

A landslide in the town of Paraty killed at least eight people — a father and seven of his children — ages 2 to 17, municipal officials told the affiliate. A seventh child was rescued and transported to a hospital.

At least four other people were injured — none seriously — after seven houses were hit by landslides in the coastal community of Ponta Negra, according to officials in Paraty. More than 22 neighborhoods sustained flooding and 71 families were displaced.

In the municipality of Mesquita, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted to death after three days of heavy rainfall, CNN Brazil reported.

In the city of Angra dos Reis, a 4-year-old girl and a teenager were killed and at least nine people were missing, the affiliate reported, citing civil defense and fire officials. Five people were rescued.

