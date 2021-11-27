More than 4,200 deaths from the virus in the country

Santo Domingo, DR At a time when the world is reacting with concern to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa, which the World Health Organization baptized with the name of Omicron, the Dominican Republic experienced yesterday one of the most crowded days of the year, the Black Friday or “Black Friday.” This affluence of people in the main commercial arteries of the country occurred at a time when the Public Health authorities registered a reduction in the number of contagions, 508 in the last hours, but with five deaths, reaching 4,202 deaths in a little more than a year and eight months since the first case was detected in the country. Also, it is warned that the restrictions for the Christmas holidays will depend on the […]