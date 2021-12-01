More options for tourist transport from the East: bus terminal will open in Bavaro

With an investment of 100 million pesos The Association of Public Transport Bus Owners of La Altagracia province (Aptpra) informed that it would build a bus terminal in Bavaro with 100 million pesos. Junior Castro Montilla, president of Aptpra, assured that its execution would begin at the beginning of 2022. A bus station will also be installed between Punta Cana and Cap Cana before the end of 2021. Likewise, the transporter indicated that the Aptpra company acquired a new fleet of Volvo buses that will enter into circulation in December 2021, when they arrive in the country. “We will implement a ticketing system through which the passenger will have the facility to select through our digital platform the number of his seat before boarding the bus, as well as […]