Montserrat Premier Clarifies Land Ownership Rules After Jeff Bezos’ Visit

News Americas, New York, NY, February 3, 2025:Montserrat’s Premier Reuben Meade has addressed concerns regarding land ownership in the British Caribbean territory following the recent visit of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was spotted on the island aboard his luxury superyacht, Koru.

FLASHBACK – Jeff Bezos’s yacht named Koru is seen docked at Port Everglades on November 29, 2023 in Port Everglades, Florida. The 417-foot boat is said to be the world’s largest sailing yacht. Bezos recently announced his plans to move from Seattle, Washington, to Miami. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

During a United Alliance town hall meeting in Salem on January 10, a community member raised questions about Bezos’ presence in Montserrat and whether the billionaire might be considering land purchases or investments on the island.

In response, Premier Meade clarified that foreign nationals cannot buy property in Montserrat without government approval. “He cannot buy property in Montserrat unless the government grants an alien land holding license. So, we will know when business is being done,” Meade stated, as reported by Montserrat Focus.

Montserrat has a work from the beach program.

He further emphasized that any foreign investor must register a business or obtain a license, ensuring that all transactions are transparent. “They can’t do anything unless they register a business or seek a license to do business. So, we will know what is happening when the time is right.”

Bezos arrived in Montserrat on January 6 aboard Koru, a 417-foot, three-masted sailing yacht built by Oceanco at an estimated cost of $500 million. The Amazon founder has been seen touring various Caribbean destinations, including St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Bart’s.

His visit sparked mixed reactions among Montserratians, with many residents posting photos and videos of his yacht on social media. Some viewed his presence as a potential boost to tourism, with one commenter stating, “Those people on Jeff Bezos’ yacht can share what they’ve seen and learn about our beautiful paradise.”

Others speculated about possible investments, with comments such as “Looking for an island to buy or to invest in?” and “Something might be brewing.” Some even saw it as an opportunity for philanthropic support, suggesting Bezos could contribute to the island’s port or hospital projects.

Premier Meade, however, dismissed speculation, reiterating that Bezos was simply visiting as a tourist. “We’re not going to nosy in a person’s business. He comes here. He comes here as a tourist. He spends money in Montserrat. Thank God he’s spending some money in Montserrat.”

Montserrat is a mountainous island in the Caribbean, part of the Lesser Antilles and a British Overseas Territory. In the 1990s, the Soufrière Hills volcano erupted, causing extensive damage to the southern region and leading to the creation of an exclusion zone. However, the northern part of the island remains largely unaffected, featuring black-sand beaches, coral reefs, rugged cliffs, and scenic shoreline caves, making it a picturesque destination for visitors.