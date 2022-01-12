Moneybagg Yo Shares Kanye West Text Confirming “Donda 2” Coming

Moneybagg Yo confirmed via DM that Kanye West is working on Donda 2.

It’s shaping up to be something of a dream come through for Moneybagg Yo, after sharing text confirmation of a forthcoming collaboration with one of hip-hop’s most creative rappers and producers, Ye [Kanye West].

The Certified Speaker has been having a very successful couple of years. The rapper earned a number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts with his track “Wockesha.” His full-length project ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ pushed his name further into stardom when it debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Over the years, Moneybagg received cosigns from rap titans like Jay-Z and DJ Khaled, with whom he has collaborated.

A Kanye West collab is now on the cards as per videos of the two linking up in the studio with The Game, as well as text messages of their conversations. While the L.A. meetup seemed to be primarily for The Game’s upcoming Drillmatic album, Ye’s conversation with Yo was a direct indication that we are still in Donda season.

A screenshot posted by Yo shows Ye performing his morning pleasantries before asking him about prior work done in the studio. “I got to lock in with you on Donda 2,” he wrote before ending the message. “Money in front of us, bullsh*t behind us.”

@moneybagg IG

Back in 2019, Yo sat down with HotNewHipHop, where he explained that he would rather have Ye’s expertise as a rapper in comparison to his production skills.

“I like how he be coming. Like, Ye can really rap. He can really spit. People be thinking he’s crazy but I like him,” the Memphis rapper said.

Kanye West dropped Donda on August 29, 2021, and the album has been nominated for a Grammy at the upcoming Award show. Ye is still dropping projects from the first installment, with the release of the music video for “Heaven and Hell.”

Earlier this month, industry player Steven Victor, who previously held a major position at Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label confirmed that Ye has started work on “his new masterpiece Donda 2.”