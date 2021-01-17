Mistreating an animal can lead to prison and fines of up to 50 times the minimum wage

The Dominican society was outraged by the kicks that a citizen gave to a dog that belongs to him. The abuser did not know that his action was recorded and reached social networks from there to the Public Ministry. Truffle the dog, the abused animal, is already in better hands. But its owner could face a maximum penalty of one year in prison. The vast majority of Dominicans are unaware of Law 248-12 on Animal Protection and Responsible Ownership, No. 248-12. GO No. 10692 of August 15, 2012, approved during the presidency in the Senate of Reinaldo Pared Pérez and the administration in the Executive Power of Leonel Fernández, the reason is that there is very seldom a demonstration of its application. The penalties for animal cruelty can carry a […]