Ministry for Women in favor of exceptions to abortion ban, backs Abinader’s position

Santo Domingo.– The absolute penalization of abortion creates a serious social problem, one of public health and violence against women, said Minister for Women Mayra Jiménez and expressed her support to President Luis Abinader’s position of favoring the three exceptions to the absolute ban. The Dominican head of state said during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais that he backs incorporating the three exceptions to the ban on abortion in the country as proposed in the draft reform of the Penal Code which has been on hold for years. Jiménez said the absolute ban on abortion mainly affects poor women and those in high vulnerability and in risk of gender violence. That is why the Ministry for Women agrees with decriminalizing abortion under three circumstances: when the life of […]