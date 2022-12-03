Minister: HDC gives out 132 in ‘Homes for Xmas’ programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis – Angelo Marcelle

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said a total of 132 people have received homes as part of the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) “Homes for Christmas” initiative between August 23 and October 25..

She made this statement virtually in the House of Representatives on Friday. Newsday understands that Robinson-Regis did not attend the sitting because she is currently at home recuperating from influenza.

Last month, the Prime Minister answered questions virtually from his official residence in St Ann’s, while he was recovering from covid19.

Robinson-Regis identified Arima, Arouca, Barataria, Barrackpore, Caroni, Chaguanas, Couva, Cunupia, Diego Martin, Erin, La Brea, Mayaro, Moruga, Mt Hope, Penal, Pt Fortin, Port of Spain, Rio Claro, San Fernando, Sangre Grande, Santa Cruz, St Joseph and Tunapuna as some of the areas where the recipients of those houses came from from.

She said the criteria for qualification for people to acquire HDC homes in the “Homes for Christmas” initiative were the same ones used by the HDC in its normal processes.

Robinson-Regis is also Leader of Government Business in the House. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh deputised physically for her in that role in the parliament chamber.

Earlier in the sitting, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the transport grant which was announced in the 2022/2023 budget is expected to be distributed on or before January 31, 2023.

As of September 26, Imbert said there were approximately 175,000 people receiving various social service grants.

Period between October 31 and January 31, 2023, he continued, was considered a reasonable time to finalise the list of these recipients who would be eligible to receive the transport grant.

Imbert told MPs, this data is regularly audited by the Social Development and Family Services Ministry as the numbers could vary each month for a variety of reasons.

NewsAmericasNow.com