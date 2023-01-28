Minibus passenger busted with 2.29g ganja

Black Immigrant Daily News

The marijuana found on the suspect

A 23-year-old labourer of Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara, was arrested by Police on Friday evening after 2,229.7 grams of marijuana was found in his haversack.

Based on police reports, the suspect was a passenger in a minibus that was stopped and search at around 11:20hrs by police ranks stationed at the western end of the Demerara Habour Bridge.

The bus has just crossed over the bridge when a police rank intercepted the vehicle and carried out a search.

The 23-year-old was searched as well as the haversack he had in his possession. Inside the haversack were five black plastic bags each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the La Grange Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 2,229.7 grams.

He was told of the offence committed and placed into custody pending. He is likely to be charged for Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

NewsAmericasNow.com