Miguel Vargas cautions on Dominican Republic-Haiti issue

Santo Domingo, DR Haitian migration to the Dominican Republic deserves a serious and measured approach that considers all its aspects, in the opinion of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miguel Vargas Maldonado. The president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) drew attention to this issue, considering it is not prudent to analyze it lightly. “Relations between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and the situation of Haitian immigrants in our territory arouse passions, however, they must be treated with extreme caution due to the delicate and sensitive nature of the issue,” said the political leader. He explained that the economic and political crisis facing the neighboring country has created a climate of tension and revealed the marked weakness of its institutions. “In addition, it has fostered an increase in illegal […]