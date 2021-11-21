Mexican authorities find 600 migrants hidden in two trailers in Veracruz

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In a statement , the migration agency said that they discovered 145 women and 455 men in closed box cars that were heading north towards the US border.

A substantial majority of the migrants — around 400 people — come from neighboring Guatemala, while significant numbers also come from Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Bangladesh.

Twelve countries in total are represented in the migrants’ profiles, with El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador, Ghana, India and Cameroon making up the remainder.

The INM said they had started processing the people and would inform child protection agencies in the cases of unaccompanied minors and families, and will then decide whether to send them back to their home countries or give them the opportunity to remain in Mexico through a regularization procedure.