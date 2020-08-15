Meteorology: trough will cause rain this afternoon over the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) reported an afternoon incidence of a trough at high levels of the troposphere would once again combine with the local effects of diurnal and orographic warming to cause cloud increases with scattered downpours accompanied by isolated thunderstorms over different provinces. The rains will be frequent in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest regions, the Central Mountain Range, and some border areas. Onamet foresees the permanence of the trough at different levels of the troposphere, which will contribute some instability over the country, giving rise to scattered showers, thunderstorms, and occasional gusts of wind towards the Northeast, Southwest, Southeast and the Central Mountain Range. The agency monitors Tropical Storm Josephine’s trajectory and evolution, located about 500 km east of the North of the Leeward Islands, with […]