Meteorology forecasts good weather conditions in the country today

Today, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that the meteorological environment over the national territory would continue with good weather, where a generally sunny sky and isolated cloudiness will dominate. The action of the east/northeast wind will bring light humidity capable of increasing the cloudiness briefly in sectors of the north, northeast, and Central Cordillera with some isolated showers, precipitations will continue to be limited by the anticyclonic system. Temperatures will be cool this morning, then will warm up as the day progresses. Tomorrow, Sunday, the environment will remain favorable for all kinds of outdoor recreational activities; the anticyclonic circulation will be responsible for maintaining atmospheric stability, scattered clouds, and sunshine. At the same time, precipitation will continue to be almost absent nationwide; we expect some showers in locations near […]