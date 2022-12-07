Met Office: Small craft and High Surf Advisories issued Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two advisories have been issued for Barbados for above normal northerly swell heights.

This alert message is valid from 11:00am Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and will be updated at 6:00pm Saturday, December 10,2022 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A small-craft advisory is issued when sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) is forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zoneduring the next 36 hours.

The low-pressure system, which may develop into the 15th named weather system for 2022. The disorganised system is located in the central Atlantic near 28N 53W and is generating northerly swell heights which are propagating southward in Barbados’ marine area. Above normal northerly swells are expected to increase from Friday, December 9, and persist over the weekend. During this time, moderate to rough northerly swells in open water with ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) are forecast fornorthern and eastern coastlines. While, northerly swell heights of 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) are forecast for northwestern and western coastlines. However, these swell heights along with their northerly component will produce unsafe sea conditions for sea bathers and mariners particularly along the northern and western coasts.

Advice:All marine operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities -Expect frequent overtopping of waves onto property and roads in very close proximity to the shoreline

Extensive damage to coastalhomes and roads is possible

Some beach erosion is inevitable with most or all beaches submerged completely

Possible loss of life or injury

Expect delays in the port due to possible closures or berthing challenges.

for instant alerts

NewsAmericasNow.com