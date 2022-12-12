Met Office: Hazardous seas all week

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo of Maracas Bay coastline. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Beachgoers and fisher-folk, beware. The Met Office has issued a third yellow-level hazardous seas alert.

The period of hazardous seas began on Friday at 5 am and was expected to be lifted on Tuesday. It is now predicted to end on Saturday at noon.

The Monday-afternoon release said long-period, high-energy swells have been producing large breaking waves in excess of three metres along near-shore, north-exposed coastlines of both Trinidad and Tobago. Occasionally choppy conditions will continue in the Gulf of Paria.

It said conditions will improve slowly after the next 24 hours, but conditions will be amplified during high tides.

Hazardous sea conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the week.

The TT Met Office said people should be aware of higher-than-normal surf and dangerous conditions for swimming.

It urged small-craft operations near affected coastlines to be cautious.

It said sea bathers, fishermen, and small-craft operators should assess sea conditions and avoid interacting with large breakers where possible.

People should also follow the instructions of lifeguards and monitor official news sources.

More information can be found at www.odpm.gov.tt

NewsAmericasNow.com