Messi’s goal takes Argentina 1 up, lands him on history’s page Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Lionel Messi is once more etching his name in history’s books with his goal for his country Argentina in the 23rd minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

He is now the first and only player ever in World Cup history to score in the Group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final in a single edition of the tournament.

Messi converted an opportunity — a penalty — to give his side the advantage midway through the first half of football’s biggest tournament.

The Argentina captain took the penalty for his side, though it was Juli?n ?lvarez and ?ngel Di Maria who drew out France’s Ousmane Demb?l?. Demb?l?’s nudge inside the box drew the referee’s penalty call.

Messi took a short run-up, with slight hesitation and beat the goalkeeper choosing the opposite corner for the sweet goal.

At age 35, Messi is the second oldest player ever to score in a World Cup final. He is actually 35 years and 177 days today.

Argentina are playing defending champion France. At half-time, the score is 2-0 in favour of Argentina.

NewsAmericasNow.com