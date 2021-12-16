Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Netflix In An Exclusive First-Look Deal

Megan Thee Stallion is making big waves as a rapper, but her resume is about to expand with a new title as the rapper has reportedly co-signed a new series to be created for streaming giant Netflix.

The rapper’s deal will reportedly cover a series and other projects on the popular streaming platform. It’s her first time doing production for Netflix.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, made her television debut on the HBO Max’s reality competition series Legendary that aired in May 2020, and she has also featured in guest appearances on NBC’s Good Girls and Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special, Deadline reported.

So far, the only details revealed about the deal with Netflix is that Megan is involved with the writing and executive producing and that it could be a comedy production.

Megan shared that she was happy to be partnering with Netflix.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” Megan Thee Stallion said while adding, “so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Meanwhile, Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, confirmed that the rapper had signed a deal with the streaming company.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Outside of her new hat, the rapper is killing it in the rap game as one of the biggest names in the music industry currently.

Megan is a three-time Grammy-award winner for her songs “Savage,” “Body,” and her Cardi B collaboration “WAP”.

Last year, she was named as one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.