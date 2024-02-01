Megan Thee Stallion Laughs At Nicki Minaj: “Don’t Make Me Call Roc Nation”

Megan Thee Stallion says she plans to celebrate if her song “HISS” goes number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is predicted to climb to the top of the chart this next week after hitting number one across iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music. The song is also number one across several global charts.

If the song debuts number one on the Hot 100, this would mark Megan’s first solo No. 1 track, following behind her collaborations “Savage” with Beyonce and “Wap” with Cardi B.

On Thursday night, Megan hopped on Station Head, where she was asked what she’d do if the song went number one, and she seemingly took shots at Nicki Minaj, whose diss track “Big Foot,” mentioned that she drinks Hennessy from a straw.

“Oh baby, you’re asking me about something from 2019; I was gone. That’s when I used to drink Hennesy b**ch. Hold on, if we go number one b***ch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy,” Megan said. Her friends also chimed in, “Let’s get ratchet.”

Elsewhere, Megan also joked about her management company being called in to defend her. “Don’t make me call Roc Nation,” she said.

Online, many of Nicki Minaj’s fans got into a tizzy as they attacked the “Good News” artist for “copying” Minaj by using Station Head to stream and mentioning the Hennessy/straw combo, which Minaj brought up last week in her diss track.

“SO NICKI WASNT LYING she proven HER POINT !!!! continue to be quiet shut up!!!,” one person commented. “Oh now she on StationHead . Nicki rlly do set the tone and her sons follow,” another Barb wrote.

“So you heard the diss but scared to respond,” another wrote.

In her diss track, Nicki Minaj also took shots at Roc Nation, owned by Jay-Z. The management company has been dragged to filth by 1501 Entertainment, Megan’s former label, which claimed that Roc Nation poached Megan. Since then, many who take shots at Megan speak ominously about Roc Nation’s powers.

Tory Lanez’s fans have also started a weird rumor that Roc Nation is somehow responsible for the predicament he found himself in. Neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has responded to the comments.

In the meantime, Megan continues to break records, as Chart Data revealed on Friday that “HISS” earned the biggest weekly streaming debut for a solo female rap song in U.S Spotify chart history.