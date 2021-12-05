Medicines urgently requested were not received, according to the Chamber of Accounts

Santo Domingo, DR Carrying out purchasing processes under “emergency declaration,” without complying with the characteristics and conditions of the exception, is the main irregularity committed by the Ministry of Public Health between 2012 and 2015, according to one of the latest audits published by the Chamber of Accounts in his search for faults during the administrative management of former minister Freddy Hidalgo. But there are also differences between the items of emergency resolutions and purchase orders, in which it is evidenced, according to the auditing body, that the total number of drugs required “did not result from the satisfaction of a fortuitous, unexpected and sustained need.” These are emergency resolutions 00005 and 00011, both from 2013, the first to purchase drugs and hemodialysis kit of the “Protected” Program. The second […]