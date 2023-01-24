Medical Association extends condolences to the family of Sir Dr. R. Alford Walwyn

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda (MAAB) would like to extend condolences to the family of our very own Sir Dr. R. Alford Walwyn, KGN, MBBS, MRCOpath, colleague, and friend who recently died at the age of 97. Dr. R. Alford Walwyn was one of the founding members of the now renamed Medical Association of Antigua & Barbuda Inc. in the 1950s and served as President for several years.

We are grateful for his efforts and dedication to healthcare in Antigua and Barbuda serving the general public and the medical fraternity.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. He touched so many lives throughout his career and lifetime.

Regards,

Dr. Alafea Stevens MD;

Pg DIP Emergency Medicine

President

