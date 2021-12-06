Margarita and Abel criticize the government’s lack of action

Santo Domingo, DR Two presidential aspirants of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) leveled charges yesterday against the government for the country’s inflation and the scarce vigilance on the border with Haiti. Former vice president Margarita Cedeno said that the government of change has become “a reversal” because the basic food basket has a high cost that can send many families to poverty. At the same time, the mayor of Santiago, Abel Martinez, maintains that the military vigilance on the border is insufficient to ward off the danger coming from Haiti. Margarita deplores increases Dr. Cedeno affirmed that the government of President Luis Abinader has turned into a “change in reverse” because the population is suffering from significant inflation, and there are no public policies to avoid it. The former Vice […]