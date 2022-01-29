Man Who Went Viral For Looking Like NBA YoungBoy Found Dead: Reports

NBA YoungBoy look-a-like who goes by NCAA YoungBoy was reportedly found dead in his hometown.

The details surrounding his death are still sketchy, but multiple sources confirmed his passing on Friday (January 28). News of his death spread like wildfire after cops found a body in some woods near Union Springs, Alabama. While cops have not released the deceased man’s name, residents in the area who knew the aspiring artiste were able to ID him.

Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide and will release more information after his family has been notified.

A few years back, NCAA YoungBoy, who also goes by 334 Lil PNut, went viral on social media for his close resemblance to Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy although they are not related. He has since capitalized on the chance look-a-like, where he developed a large social media following and even got bookings for public appearances.

In the meantime, NBA YoungBoy fans are breathing a sigh of relief that the real YB is okay while also tributing PNut. The rapper is currently on house arrest in Utah, where he awaits trial for cases in Los Angeles and Baton Rouge. While his lawyers handle his legal affairs, YoungBoy is busy hitting the studio and dropping new music, as well as spending some time with his family.

There is also the issue of his recent beefs with rival rappers Lil Durk and NLE Choppa. YoungBoy Never Broke Again also manages to anger O-Block thugs in Chicago when he released a diss track aimed at King Von while also disrespecting the infamous O-Block.

The 21-year-old is currently a father of a reported 8 kids. A few weeks ago he was seen spending time with his daughter, who Drea Symone gave birth to over a year ago. The act seemingly cemented what many had previously stated, that the rapper tries his best to be a good father to his children.

NBA YoungBoy is now dating Instagram model Jazlyn Mychelle, who recently gave birth to their first child together. He appears to be happier than ever with his new girlfriend, which was rarely observed with his other female partners.

While Jazlyn seems to have YoungBoy trapped in a love trance, he still finds time for his kids. The rapper had disabled his social media profiles months ago, with information only being shared by his girlfriend or rare shots of him in public.