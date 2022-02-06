Man Who Robbed Safaree Samuels In 2018 Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Man Who Robbed Safaree Samuels In 2018 Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Almost four years after Safaree Samuels was robbed at gunpoint in his Fort Lee, New Jersey apartment complex’s parking garage, one of the men responsible