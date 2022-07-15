Man Utd signs Eriksen a year after cardiac arrest

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Christian Eriksen has signed a three-year deal with Manchester United, just over 12 months after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The midfielder received lifesaving treatment on the pitch after collapsing during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen in June 2021.

But those harrowing images of his teammates forming a human shield around him as he was treated on the pitch, and of his partner running onto the pitch in tears, are in stark contrast with where Eriksen is today. It has been a remarkable recovery.

The playmaker was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, a type of pacemaker intended to prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore regular heart rhythm.

Former club Inter Milan terminated his contract — Serie A rules do not permit footballers to play in Italy’s top division with an ICD fitted — but he refused to give up on his ambitions of a return to the beautiful game.

Read More