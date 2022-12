The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Police are conducting investigations into the latest homicide, which occurred today, Saturday, December 3, in Westbury, St Michael.

The fatal shooting has left one male victim dead at the scene.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the latest killing and said it reportedly happened around 7am, this morning.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

