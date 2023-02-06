Man on West Kingston’s wanted list turns in self to cops Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

One of the three men who were listed as wanted by the Kingston Western police turned himself in at the Denham Town Station on Monday, February 6.

He is Donovan Rowe otherwise called ‘Chummy’ Rowe was wanted for the murder of two men which occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on Upper Oxford Street, Kingston at about 9:40 am.

Rowe turned himself in at about 1:20 pm and was accompanied by a friend.

The other two wanted men are still at large and are being asked to turn themselves in immediately.

They are Jomo Barrett and Anthony Clarke otherwise called ‘Delly’.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating them is being asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tipline at 811 or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com