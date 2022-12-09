Man jailed 17 years for raping girl, 7

Black Immigrant Daily News

For raping a seven-year-old girl, Donald Chan, called “Dano”, has been sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on Thursday in the Essequibo High Court.

Chan was indicted on one count of rape of a child under 16 years, committed between December 1 and 24, 2020 in the county of Essequibo.

Upon his arraignment, he had denied the charge, but was later found guilty by the jury. The prosecution was represented by Senior State Counsel Tiffini Lyken.

NewsAmericasNow.com