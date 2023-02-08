Man denied bail for Southern Division car thefts

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 25-YEAR-OLD Belmont man appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with larceny of six cars.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that Hakim Kerr of Upper Belle Eau Road, Senior Street, appeared before magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh charged with six counts of larceny motor vehicle.

Kerr pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.

The cars stolen were four Toyota Aquas, a Nissan AD Wagon and a Nissan B14 Sentra.

According to the release, two of the cars were stolen in Cocoyea, one in Pleasantville, while the remaining three were stolen from Cipero Road, Hobson Street and Claire Street, all in San Fernando, between April 11 and May 26.

Kerr is expected to return to court on March 6.

