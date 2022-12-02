Man dead, two others injured after gunman shoots up bar in St Mary Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A gunman struck at a bar in Stewart Town, St Mary on Thursday night, leaving one man dead and two other persons nursing gunshot wounds.

The deceased is 35-year-old Martin Scott, alias ‘Bobo’, a craft vendor of Huddersfield and Exchange, both communities in St Ann.

Police reports are that about 7:30 pm, Scott was among patrons at a bar in the community, when an armed man opened gunfire before fleeing the scene.

When the shooting subsided, Scott, a woman and another man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital, where Scott was pronounced dead and the others were hospitalised.

The St Mary police are probing the development.

