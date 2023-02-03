Man charged for killing ECD woman during row over money

Black Immigrant Daily News

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) man who reportedly killed his ex-lover, Nazaleen Mohamed, during an argument over money last month has been remanded to prison.

The accused, 65-year-old Deonarine Sawh called ‘Boyzie’ of Plantation Hope, ECD was arrested on January 25. Police said he was charged on Thursday with the offence of Murder, Contrary to Common Law.

Dead: Nazaleen Mohamed

Sawh appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Her Worship, Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison.

The case was postponed until March 14, 2023 for report.

The battered body of Mohamed, a 47-year-old housewife, was found floating in a trench at Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, on January 23.

Following his arrest at an abandoned house at Mahaica, ECD, Sawh told investigators that the deceased called and asked him for some money, and he left home and went to Hope Lowlands, where they met.

He claimed that he did not have enough money, and this led to an argument during which he chopped the woman several times about her body with a cutlass he had in his possession.

