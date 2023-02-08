Man attacked with baseball bat at Chinese Restaurant

Black Immigrant Daily News

In yet another wounding incident, there was an altercation on lower All Saints Road on Monday (February 6) about 5pm when a man was beaten with a wooden baseball bat.

Reports are that the victim, 34, was sitting inside the Ye-Feng Chinese Restaurant when an unknown man, who is said to be about 5’9” in height, of a stocky build, fair in complexion, entered the restaurant and began to hit the victim with the baseball bat.

The perpetrator, who was clad in a brown coloured shirt and pants, apparently then ran off in a northerly direction.

Evidence of the attack was visible as what appeared to be blood spatter could be seen on the floor and walls of the restaurant.

The Bendals Village man was seen by the police lying on a bed in the Emergency Room of the hospital with a splint on his left leg and a bandage around his head.

Reports are that the victim sustained two lacerations to the back of his head and a fractured left leg.

The 34-year-old man is said to be in a stable condition and should have received further treatment and then released.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com