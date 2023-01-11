‘Main suspect’ in Laluni murder arrested

Black Immigrant Daily News

Briam Pitam

The main suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Brian Pitam has been arrested, according to spokesperson of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Mark Ramotar.

Ramotar confirmed that the suspect remains in custody assisting with the investigations.

It was reported that Pitam was killed after trying to save his father-in-law from attackers at a bar at Laluni Village, Linden Soesdyke Highway on the evening of January 8.

Police reports are that Pitam and his father-in-law Kumar Bacchus, a 51-year-old truck driver, were imbibing at a shop when the three suspects confronted Bacchus and dealt him a lash to his face.

Pitam then intervened and was dealt several chops about his body. The trio then rode off on their motorcycles in an unknown direction.

Pitam was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators observed that Pitam’s left thumb, index finger and middle fingers were severed along with the left wrist (partially severed) and a deep chop wound to the back of the neck.

NewsAmericasNow.com