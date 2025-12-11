Defensa de Gonzalo Castillo refuta acusación de dilación y solicita días adicionales en Caso Calamar Pese al discurso de Trump, nada apunta a un renacer cristiano en EE.UU., según un estudio Donald Trump recibe el primer Premio de la Paz de la FIFA Fallece Scott Finn, actor de cine para adultos, a los 27 años Legisladores escucharán a almirante de la Marina de EEUU sobre ataque a embarcación María Corina Machado estará en Oslo aunque ya no a tiempo para la ceremonia del Premio Nobel
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Japan’s northeast, tsunami warning issued 

11 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has hit Japan’s northeastern region, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake struck on Friday off the coast of Aomori prefecture at 11:44am local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), according to the JMA.

The quake comes just days after a bigger, 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same region.

Following Monday’s earthquake, the government issued a warning to residents across a wide area, from Hokkaido in the north to Chiba, east of Tokyo, to be on alert for an increased possibility of a powerful earthquake hitting again within a week.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.

 

