Magnitude 5.0 quake shakes the Dominican Republic

admin October 18, 2020

Santo Domingo.- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was reported early Mon. by the U.S. Geodetic Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.1 km (4.4 mi) beneath the epicenter, near Sanchez, in the Dominican Republic’s northeast. “The magnitude could be revised within the next few minutes as the agency updates and refines its calculations, or as other agencies issue their report,” says Google.com.

