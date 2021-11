The content originally appeared on: Dominican Today

Puerto Plata.- A total of 13 educational centers suffered cracks in the province of Puerto Plata after the earthquake of magnitude 4.9 registered at dawn Monday. In the San Felipe de Puerto Plata municipality, the San Antonio Maria Claret and Virginia Elena Ortega educational centers were affected. Structural damage was also reported at the Hermanas Mirabal school in Sosua, as well as the Roselia Hernandez and Vuelta Larga centers, located in Imbert among others.