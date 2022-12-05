Luxury shopping this holiday with CIBC’s new credit card Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, CIBC First Caribbean Bank has launched a new credit card with “benefits complemented by luxurious lifestyles”.

The CIBC First Caribbean Mastercard Black Credit Card was introduced last Wednesday evening with promises of exclusivity and convenience of increased spending power.

“This is not just an ordinary credit card. This is the…ultimate card with all the bells and whistles, CIBC’s Managing Director Nigel Holness told a gathering of select customers, staff and media.

Benefits of the new credit card include four free airport lounge visits annually; access to more than one million hotspots globally; purchase protection with delivery coverage; trip delay luggage protection and travel insurance; points earned on spending which may be redeemed for airline tickets, hotel accommodation and online purchases.

Nigel Holness, Managing Director, CIBC First Caribbean (right) in conversation with businessman Geoffrey Zaidie and his wife, Judy at the launch of the CIBC FCIB Mastercard Black.

The CIBC managing director traced the history of credit cards back to the 1940s, noting that constant improvements have made them more secure and desirable than cash.

“As we are all aware, prior to plastic money as a means of exchange for goods and services was cumbersome, if not downright dangerous in today’s environment”, Holness said.

Owen Francis, Director of Retail Banking Channels at CIBC, said the new credit card represented another achievement for the bank in 2022.

Other milestones include enhanced usability on its online banking platform; the issuing of new, renewal and replacement of cards through its toll-free number; and loan disbursements from its Loan Store in as little as 10 minutes.

NewsAmericasNow.com