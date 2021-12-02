The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured that the Health Cabinet does not plan to apply restrictions to the population during the Christmas festivities due to the covid-19 pandemic. “As the vice president said, the Health Cabinet does not have any restrictions planned for December or later,” said the president at a press conference on the Safety and Immunogenicity of the application of a booster dose. He indicated that the only measure planned for the Christmas festivities is vaccination against COVID-19. “The ideal is to continue vaccinating the entire population, especially with the second and third doses,” said the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Pena. He affirmed that the Dominican Republic had been prepared from the beginning for the appearance of the new variant, as has been done from the start, while emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant in any situation. […]