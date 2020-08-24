Luis Abinader has worked more than 15 hours a day since he assumed the Presidency of the Dominican Republic

During the first nine days at the helm of the Government, after being sworn in on August 16, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, has averaged more than 15 hours of work a day, making visits, social events and in his office from the National Palace. He arrives at the beginning of the day and leaves near to or after midnight.  In this short period at the helm of the country’s destinies, the President has made hundreds of appointments, held meetings with ministers and general directors to implement actions in favor of the neediest sectors. He’s also called on three occasions for relief agencies to adopt preventive measures before the passage of the storm Laura, visited several areas affected by the rains and led the act of relaunching the […]

