Ludacris Longtime Friend And Manager Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta

Ludacris longtime friend and manager Chaka Zulu was shot and injured Sunday night in Atlanta in a shooting incident that left one person dead.

According to reports by XXL, the incident occurred late on Sunday night, around 11:15 PM, at an Afro-Caribbean restaurant named APT 4B in the affluent Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta.

It’s unclear his injuries received, but Fulton County Police confirmed the shooting and said that one person is dead. The deceased identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is 23-year-old Artez Benton.

Police said that Chaka Zulu and another person were taken to the hospital, where they were treated.

“The victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased,” police said. “Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

Up to Monday, the gunman was not arrested. In a separate report, Atlanta’s former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said the manager was recovering.

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time,” a statement from Reed said.

Chaka Zulu is co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, which is owned by him, his brother Jeff Dixon and Ludacris and is now an extended arm of Def Jam records.

The label has over the years worked with some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, including Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy, Swizz Beatz, Young Jeezy, Big K.R.I.T., and others.

Before becoming a label exec, Zulu was a well-known radio talent and later became a music director for Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now 107.9) radio station. In recent times, his career has transitioned as Head of Artist & Talent for Spotify, and he also works as a producer at Sony Music/Columbia Records and Universal Music Group’s extension – Island Def Jam.

In January, Ludacris shared a photo of himself and Chaka Zulu together at an Atlanta Hawks Game where the music exec was honored.

“Been Rocking 2 Decades With This Man @uluz3 Never needed to Sign a Management Contract Cause What’s Understood Never Needed to Be Explained,” Luda wrote. “Grew Rich Together Now Reaping The Benefits Together. Love is Love, Loyalty is Loyalty, Kings are Kings. We Have More Memories Than Any Human On Earth can count!! HAPPY BDAY Week @uluz3 and Congrats on Being Honored Today By @atlhawks Many More accolades to come.”