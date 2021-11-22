Low rainfall and cool temperature

The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) forecast for today’s cloud increases in the afternoon to be accompanied by scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and occasional wind gusts over the regions: northeast, the eastern plain, the Cibao valley, the Central mountain range, and the border area. The situation, explained by the agency, is the product of a trough located near the western portion of the island and the effects of daytime warming. Regarding temperatures, Onamet indicated that they would be pleasant at night and early in the morning towards the mountainous areas and the valleys of the interior due to the time of year. In summary, the forecast is: “scattered cloudiness and little rainfall due to a high pressure system. Cool temperatures at night and early morning towards the mountainous areas and the […]