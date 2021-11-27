Los Poteas, a Haitian band that prowls the border

Mao, Valverde, DR The “Poteas or Potia,” known in Haiti to the traffickers of undocumented Haitians to the Dominican Republic, is another gang dedicated to kidnapping, but with a different modality and a low profile. The Poteas lend money to people from Haiti who want to cross the border to Dominican territory. In turn, they guide them along the roads to spend the night and reach the Dominican Republic. They also irregularly finance houses, land, vehicles, and other properties to those interested in migrating to Dominican territory with illegal migratory status. The Poteas demand of the immigrants that once they set foot on Dominican soil, they must begin to pay what is owed, and for this purpose, they have Haitian personnel residing in this country who are in charge of […]