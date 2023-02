Glendale (United States), 12/02/2023.- A Kansas City Chiefs fan (L) and a Philadelphia Eagles fan (R) prior to the start of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. (Estados Unidos, Filadelfia) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO