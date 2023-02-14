Loop Lens: Give us a S-O-T-H-E-B-Y-S! Loop Jamaica

While the rest of the world was glued to their screens at home or elsewhere for the “Rihanna Superbowl show”, specially invited clients of Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty were invited to watch the game and the Halftime Show, Sotheby’s style.

From the State Farm Stadium in Arizona to the Innovation Gallery at the AC Hotel Kingston, Sunday’s shindig was all about location, location, location – more particularly, having the best seat in the house from any angle of the room with side-by-side screens.

Whether it was the Sotheby’s cheer squad cheering during commercial breaks or the camaraderie inside the space, the Sotheby’s Superbowl Halftime soir?e and all the fanfare surrounding it made for an exceptional wrap on a Sunday well spent with Jamaican Queen Rih.

Loop Lens takes you out to the ball game with these highlights.