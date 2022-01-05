London On Da Track Cleanse In The River In Jamaica Amid Summer Walker Feud

London On Da Track went on a river cleanse in Jamaica weeks after his social media feud with his baby mama Summer Walker.

Jamaica is known as the celebrity playground when it comes to top-notch vacations and the types of visitors drawn to the island’s beauty. While most celebs who have visited in the past include the likes of DJ Khaled, who makes an annual pit stop, the Wades, and others like Future, YK Osiris, etc., many often opt for the full-house luxurious treatment.

However, at least one celebrity is opting to enjoy Jamaica as the locals do. Producer and the baby father of Summer Walker, London On Da Track, have been spotted out and about enjoying the slow side of times as he mixes and mingles with the locals.

The producer shared that he was at the river in Kingston, Jamaica, where he could be seen soaking up the water.

“Took a cleanse in the river #1000milesaway happy 2022,” he captioned a video of himself sitting on rocks as he immersed his feet and certainly looking scrumptious to the ladies on Instagram who commented on his good looks.

The singer appears to be staying in the Blue Mountains, where he shared some breathtaking clips of the beautiful morning views of the hillside. He also shared the Sea Line from up above at what appears to be a view while ziplining, and later, he was seen enjoying freshwater coconuts and jelly on the roadside.

London also seems to be exploring as he shared scenes of the rustic community areas of Papine, where the streets appear to be busy.

Later he’s seen in the kitchen videoing the meals being prepared. “What’s that the curry?” he asks a man who appears to be the chef stirring a big pot of curried chicken.

It appears that that the producer has been taking things slow since his recent blowup with Summer Walker, who last week accused him of not watching their daughter and not being cooperative when it comes to co-parenting.

Walker had accused the father of her daughter of not telling her that the child was injured and refusing to show her the child’s bed that she sleeps on when she is at his house.

London On Da Track has not responded publicly to the claims by Walker.