Liming man shot dead in Morvant

A 34-YEAR-OLD Morvant man was killed on Tuesday morning when gunmen opened fire on a group of people who were liming.

Police said that at about 6.30 am, Alfredo “Freddo” Alexander of Second Caledonia, Morvant was standing with others when a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up and two men came out shooting in the direction of the group.

Alexander and the others ran. The killers then got back into their vehicle and drove off.

After the gunmen left, residents found Alexander in a drain. His body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for autopsy.

Alexander was one of two people murdered between Monday night and Tuesday morning, taking the murder toll to 83 for the year.

In the other incident, a man who is said to be a relative of a police officer was killed in Moruga. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

