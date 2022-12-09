Lila Ike Taps To Perform With Burna Boy and Popcaan In Kingston

Lila Ike has been added to the lineup for Burna Boy’s Love Damini tour stop as she joins Popcaan and the African giant for what is already a sold-out concert.

On Thursday night, Ike shared that she couldn’t contain her excitement. “I’ve been working on this caption forever. We LIVEEEEE!!!” she wrote with the face crying emoji. “Jamwurlll Which songs me fi sing? #BurnaBoyLive,” she asked fans.

Lila Ike is the only reggae artist in the lineup so far, joining dancehall superstar Popcaan and the ‘African Giant’ artist.

Popcaan announced earlier this month that he would be performing at the event on December 18. Solid Agency is organizing Burna Boy’s show in Jamaica, and while the agency has a roster of artists it manages, it’s unclear if other artists are going to be added to the event.

The tour stop by Burna Boy has been met with excitement from Jamaicans, who crashed the ticket website within minutes of the tour date being announced. So far, most of the general categories online appear to be sold out, while VIP tickets at tiers 1 and 2 are sold out, leaving tier 3 and limited VVIP tickets available. Ticket prices for general tickets were sold at $7,500 while VIP tier 1 was $18,000, 20,000, and 25,000, and VVIP was set at $45,000 or U$300.

Burna Boy’s stop in Jamaica is part of his “Love Damini” world tour that stops in Suriname on December 14, Trinidad and Tobago on December 16, Antigua and Barbuda on December 17, and then Jamaica on December 18.

The event in Jamaica is being held at the National Stadium in Kingston, and doors will be open early, around 3 PM.

In the meantime, Lila Ike fans reacted with excitement at her booking.

“This a Lila pon the mic,” Protoje wrote while Romain Virgo added, “Joy inna me heart fi see this inno!!!!! Blaze it up.”

Kabaka Pyramid said, “Dun it dun ya now.”