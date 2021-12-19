Lil Durk Proposed To India Royale Live On Stage She Said Yes: “I love you to death”

Lil Durk has not been one to shy away from showing his love and affection for his girlfriend India Royale, and he has taken their relationship to another level as he proposed late on Saturday night.

After performing his set, the Chicago rapper surprised his thousands of fans, including India Royale, as he got down on his knees on stage at the WGCI Jam and asked the mother of his child to marry him.

“Can we have a quiet in here one time?” Lil Durk asked of the people as he collected the ring from a friend. While kneeling in front of India, it was apparent what he was about to do even though she was caught off guard.

“You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

India Royale said yes, as she giggled and hugged her fiancé while the crowd of fans went wild in the stadium. The rapper’s friends and family were also on stage for the special moment.

The couple started dating in 2017 and welcomed daughter Willow in 2018. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper has been a constant source of promotion for his woman and her cosmetics business which he uses every opportunity to promote.

That’s not the only thing the two have been on a team with, as both have been through challenging life events, including the deaths of family members and an attempted home invasion.

Earlier this year, they were both able to respond to armed attackers in a shootout at their home, but thankfully neither were injured.

Lil Durk, who has confessed his love for India Royale, even has a song named in her honor and namesake, “India.”

Meanwhile, as fans congratulated the couple, some speculated that India might be pregnant with their second child. Durk has spoken previously about having more children with India. He already has six children in total.