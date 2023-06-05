Lil Baby’s Baby Mother Jayda Cheaves Pregnant? Fans Uncover Key Clue

An innocent video posted by businesswoman and influencer, Jayda Cheaves, has fans thinking that she might be having a second child.

Jayda Cheaves posted a video of her nightly routine, including her sexy lingerie with a peak of her stomach, causing fans to think it’s a baby bump. She also shared how she prepares for the rest of the month by writing out all of her appointments and plans for the month.

Curiously, it was what was on the calendar that caused fans to think definitively that she was expecting a baby on the way. In two slots on the calendar on June 6 and 11, she had “Obgyn” written in, which led fans to believe that she was only seeing an obstetrics and gynecologist because she might be pregnant with her second child for rapper Lil Baby.

In one video she posted, fans claimed to see a dark line running down her stomach which pregnant women normally have.

“I see a dark line on that belly,” one fan said, while another added, “She gotta be pregnant I see the line lol.”

The video was posted in black and white, so the line is not that obvious to the naked eye. In another video of her in lingerie, fans strongly believed she was pregnant since she has been scarce on social media and has not been drinking alcohol.

“Sis ain’t been uploading sis is pregnant please don’t do us like that,” one fan said. Another added, “Yeah you pregnant, why do you go to the OBGYN twice Issa baby,” another said. “Announcing she pregnant without announcing it I love her so bad lol,” another said.

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves appear to have reconciled after breaking up sometime last year after he was rumored to have dated fellow rapper Saweetie briefly.

The businesswoman had also expressed how she was hurt in an interview with Jason Lee.

“It’s just like when there’s so much tension like so many things have happened… a lot of the allegations weren’t really allegations. The cheating, if we being all the way 100, they weren’t allegations,” she said.

She had also addressed the Saweetie rumors noting that she knew they were dating.

“Like I told Baby, ‘How you gonna do that to Ms. Chanel herself, like, you don’t think I would find out about that?’ I spend bank in Chanel on the weekly. This is what I do. C’mon, now.”

It seems that she had also made steps to move on and date others, but Baby was not taking it kindly.

“When a mf think they can play wit me,” he captioned a meme after reports surfaced she was dating someone else.

She responded to the tweet, “Think they can play with you? LMFAO you played with me for 6 years straight. I text a n***a back now your chest hurt. Bye.”

Despite telling Jason Lee she was ready to move on, it seems that Jayda is not ready to leave Lil Baby alone as they were seen several times in recent months, and last month she popped up for his music video for “Go Hard.”